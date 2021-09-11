Lagos Information Commissioner's Family Home Engulfed By Fire

Published:

The family home of the Lagos State Commissioner of Information Mr Gbenga Omotoso in Epe has been engulfed by fire .





This was the post of the Honourable Commissioner on the incident

"#ForAGreaterLagos. TESTIMONY: “Kudos to the Lagos state fire service. We had an intense fire incident in our family home in Epe today.

Thanks to the wonderful people of the fire service for turning up in time and with a functional modern truck to put out the flames and save lives especially.

Eko ko ni baje lai lai o. Kudos to the LASG under the leadership of our able and action governor - Sanwo-Olu. Adupe o. We're indeed grateful. 🙏🏿🙏🏿”:

