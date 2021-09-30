Killings & Massacres: Take A Trip To Southern Kaduna..Shehu Sani Tells Buhari

Published:

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the Red Chamber, Senator Shehu Sani, said to find solutions to the continued bloodshed in the southern part of Kaduna, the President Muhammadu Buhari must listen to the people directly not by any political proxy.

Sani stated this on Tuesday at his official residence in Kaduna during a courtesy visit by the Southern Kaduna Youth Movement.

Sani stressed the need for the Federal Government to listen to the people of Southern Kaduna directly and not through any proxy or political leaders.

“I could not see any reason that President Buhari is in his sixth year and he could not see the need for one day to go to Kafanchan, sit down and listen to their problems and how to find solutions.

“President Buhari has lived in Kaduna for more than four decades more than he has lived in his home state, Katsina,” he said.

He added that President Buhari could also embrace the option of inviting their stakeholders to the Villa and discuss with them and find solutions to the bloodshed that had continued unabated.

“It is impossible for President Buhari to hear the truth and the reality of Southern Kaduna if such kind of message has to pass through political pipe before it got to him,” Shehu Sani said.





