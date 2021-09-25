Kidnapped About To Wed Couple Regain Freedom In Ekiti, Postpones Wedding

Published:

The two Ekiti lovers kidnapped on Sunday, less than a week to their wedding, have regained their freedom from the gunmen.

Sources said the two lovers were freed around Ayedun area of Ekiti State on Thursday after payment of ransom.

“Their engagement was billed for Friday and Saturday (today) is for the wedding proper,” a source said.

Another source, who said the couple was devastated on return from the kidnappers’ den, said that the wedding would no longer be held on Friday and Saturday as planned, adding, “another date would be fixed for the marriage.”

The source said, “I have not seen any of them since their return, but it is clear that they went through a lot. We thank God for their safe return. I cannot confirm yet whether any ransom was paid for their release or how much was paid if any because different figures are being touted around as the ransom paid. Some say N1m, others say N3m or so. I have no information on it.”

The duo were returning from Ado Ekiti, the state capital, where they had gone to shop ahead of their wedding when they were abducted at a bad portion of the road along Ilasa Ekiti-Ayebode Ekiti Road in the Ekiti East Local Government area of the state.





The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the release of the two lovers.





He said, “Yes. They have been released. The release came after efforts from the police, the military, Amotekun, vigilante groups and hunters. Immediately we got the report that they were kidnapped, the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests.”

Abutu said three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, adding that they were being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti and would be arraigned upon completion of investigation.

Share This