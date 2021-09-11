IPOB Sit At Home Order Not Effective In Imo...Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma has tagged the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous People of Biafra a mere social media propaganda as he, lauds President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Imo state.





Mr Uzodinma who spoke on Politics Today, a Channels TV broadcast on Thursday said the IPOB sit-at-home order was not effective in Imo.





“You could see that the sit at home order is only a social media sit at home order,” the governor said, “the sit at home order is not in Imo State because we never issued any sit at home order, Imo people are excited, Imo people are happy that the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, one united Nigeria with common destiny, visited Imo state, commissioned projects and spoke to his people,” he added.





President Buhari on Thursday visited Imo State to inaugurate key projects embarked upon by Mr Uzodinma’s government.





The visit had raised security concerns following the IPOB’s sit-at-home order against the visit.





However, Mr Uzodinma discarded the threat, saying that there was no form of security breach or violence during the president’s visit.





Imo is considered to be the epicenter of secessionist agitations by the Igbos led by IPOB.





Imo has seen escalated violence and attacks on public establishment, including the governor’s country home, following the killing of Eastern Security Network commander Ikonso by state forces.





IPOB claims it established ESN to combat security threats of marauding Fulani herdsmen in the region due to laxity of governments and political leaders.





The federal government however responded with major military onslaught which critics say infringed on the rights of innocent citizens of the area of combat.





On the other hand, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo prior to the visit said it will welcome the president wholeheartedly.

Share This