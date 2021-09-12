I Will Not Withdraw Court Case Against Secondus...Wike

Published:

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said he will not withdraw the lawsuits against the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, because he does not trust the chairman to honour agreements.

It was gathered that Wike said this in a meeting with the Senator David Mark-led committee set up by the PDP National Executive Committee to resolve the party’s crisis.

The bid by Secondus to seek re-election and the determination of the Rivers State governor to stop him is reported to be the genesis of the crisis.

The Mark-led panel had met with Secondus and Wike with a proposal that they both withdraw pending lawsuits to pave the way for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

While Secondus agreed to withdraw on the condition that the other party does the same, Wike insisted on going ahead with his.

The report submitted by the Mark-led committee quoted Wike as insisting that the “court cases instituted would not be withdrawn because of the lack of confidence in the other party to keep agreements”.

This was contained in the report submitted by the committee to the party’s NEC at its 93rd meeting in Abuja, on Thursday.

Excerpts of the report revealed that both Wike and Secondus agreed that the Secondus-led NWC should serve out its term.

Wike, however, gave the condition that the chairman must commit not to remain in office beyond December 9, when his tenure officially ends.

It was also agreed that the national convention slated for October 30 and 31, 2021, be allowed to proceed without any of the parties taking any action or inaction capable of derailing it including litigation.

While the panel urged both parties to withdraw all pending litigation, Secondus was said to have agreed under the condition that Wike and his group do the same.

However, the report claimed Wike insisted on going ahead with the case in court because of his lack of confidence in Secondus honouring agreements.

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had granted an interim injunction restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman.

As a result of the order, the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Yemi Akinwonmi, assumed office as acting national chairman.

His appointment was ratified by relevant organs of the party including the party caucus, Governors Forum and Board of Trustees.

A few days later, a Kebbi State High Court, granted an interim order asking Secondus to resume office and carry out his duties as national chairman immediately until the determination of the substantive suit.





Share This