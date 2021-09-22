I Remain A PDP Member..Ex Kwara Gov Ahmed

Published:

Former Governor of Kwara State Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed says he remains an active member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Ahmed, named a member of the party’s National Convention Organising Committee last week, said in a Facebook message that he also belongs to political platforms such as the Abuja Round Table Group and the Rescue Nigeria Project, RNP, “a platform, composed of like-minded Nigerians drawn from all political orientations, seeking to repurpose the conversation about Nigeria’s future and reframe the leadership selection process in Nigeria”.

