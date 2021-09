Published:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has given reasons why atimes he founds it difficult to have an erection.

Governor Ortom while speaking in the state capital during a Stakeholders meeting has this to say

“Even when I’m on top of my wife and I remember the people in the IDP camp….It goes flat”

His comment which threw so many people into laughter at the event was a result of the criticism that trailed the issue of insecurity in the State

