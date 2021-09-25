How Seven Year Old Boy Was Murdered And Dumped By Unknown Assailants In Jos

Published:

Post circulating on social media





"This seven year old, Abdul Ahad Nasiru, was killed yesterday by unkown assailants in Tudun Pera area of Jos North.

"The boy was last seen around 2pm when he returned from an errand and he went out again.

"A frantic search was launched in the area to no avail. His corpse was found this morning in a stream in Angwan Rogo after the heavy rain.

"He was slaughtered in the neck, similar to what happened in the same area last year.

"Reports say he might have been dumped somewhere in the area and flood took him to the stream in Angwan Rogo.









