How I Escaped From Killers Of Sowore's Brother

Reverend Sister Emmanuella Ayanwu 34, one of the five persons who was kidnapped by the armed gang which killed Olajide Sowore, younger brother of Sahara Reporter’s Publisher, has narrated her escape.

Sowore’s younger brother was shot dead while on his way to Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, on Saturday.

‘The kidnappers tried to stop his car but he refused’, Police give details of Olajide Sowore’s death

According to the police, the deceased was gunned down when he attempted to escape the armed gang that operated on the Benin-Lagos road.



Ayanwu of All Blessed of the Holy Spirit Convent in Ghana, explained that she was travelling to Imo State but stopped over in Lagos, where she boarded a vehicle to her destination.

She said they ran into trouble after the vehicle developed a fault.

Narrating how she managed to escape at the State Police Command Headquarters, she said she fled when the kidnappers focused their attention on their new abductee.

“It was raining at about 7.30 in the night when they brought a new person to meet us in the bush. They collected the man’s phone and other things.

“I then noticed that all their concentration was on the man, I removed my blindfold, summoned courage and escaped unnoticed.

“When I managed to get to the road, I met a man who directed me to some policemen on the road by Okada junction after narrating my ordeal to him.”

She said the police thereafter took her to their headquarters in Benin, Edo State capital.

On how she was kidnapped, the Rev. Sister said, “About five men emerged from the bush after our vehicle broke down and they started shooting sporadically.”



She explained that the gunmen rounded them up, adding that when they came down from the vehicle, the gunmen ordered them to lie down, and marched them into the bush blindfolded after collecting their belongings.

“They asked me if I am married and I told them that I am married and I have two children but that is not true because I am from the convent and we don’t marry,” she said