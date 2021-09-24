How Hoodlums Killed Retiring Police Officer In Lagos

The Slain Officer and tactical teams of the Command- consisting of RRS, Taskforce, Ajao Estate Division, and other Divisions were carrying out raids of identified flashpoints and enforcing the ban on the use of motorcycles in restricted areas in Ajao Estate on Thursday when they were attacked.



According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, after the successful raid operations, the hoodlums armed with guns, cutlasses, and other weapons laid an ambush at the exit of Ajao Estate.



“The Lagos State Police Command lost one of its finest Officers during a raid on criminal hideouts in Ajao Estate, Lagos State, on Thursday.



“After the successful operations which led to the arrest of some of the suspects, other criminal elements and hoodlums in their large numbers laid siege to the exit of the Estate and attacked the Policemen with guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons.



” Unfortunately, during the fatal attack, CSP Kazeem Sumonu Abonde, attached to the Operations Department of the Command, was brutally killed by the hoodlums,” CSP Ajisebutu said in a statement.



The DPO Ajao Estate, CSP Abdullahi Malla, and other Police officers also sustained varying degrees of injuries.



The corpse of the deceased Officer has been deposited at the Yaba Mainland Hospital for autopsy.



Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the attack on the Policemen carrying out a legitimate duty.



He has also directed a discreet investigation into the incident, assuring that all suspects responsible for the dastardly act would be brought to justice.



CP Odumosu has promised that this unfortunate incident would not dampen the morale of the Command or discourage it from carrying out its statutory duties of protecting the lives and property of residents of the State.