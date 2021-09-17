How Cyclists Engr. Afolabi Mabogunje Was Stabbed To Death In Lagos

Published:

Engr. Afolabi Mabogunje was a passionate cyclist who loved exercising by riding bicycle alongside other friends.





On thursday, 9th of September, in the morning, he was mugged and stabbed in the neck by robbers just because they wanted to collect his phone.





It was after stabbing him they demanded for the phone which he would have graciously given to them if hitherto, they demanded first.





This incident occurred at Shodex in Anthony(their meet up point) whilst he was waiting for other cyclist friends.





He struggled his way on his bike to Gbagada hospital for urgent medical attention but attempts to stop the bleeding was unsuccessful because the jugular vein on both sides of the neck had been ruptured.





He was immediately transferred to Lasuth ICU for surgery.





After the surgery, he was initially stable but later slipped into coma and never came out of it until he gave up the ghost.





Afolabi was a rare gem and a complete gentleman.





May his soul rest in perfect peace, Amen.🙏





Source :Asonumaka George Wakama

