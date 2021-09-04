Gunmen Break Into Abuja Home, Abduct Father And Son

A father, Abdullahi Benda, and his 23-year-old son, Jibrin Abdullahi Benda, have been abducted at Yangoji village in Kwali Area council of Abuja.

A neighbour simply identified as Zakari said the incident happened in the wee hours of Friday.

He said the kidnappers, who positioned themselves at strategic places, scaled the fence of the victim’s house.



“In fact, one of the kidnappers was even standing at a window at the back of my room shooting into the air, because it is a fence that separates us with the victim.”

“The other members of the gang jumped over the fence and entered the house,” he said.

He said the kidnappers forcefully destroyed the doors and went into the room and whisked away the man and one of his sons at gunpoint.



He added, “They attempted whisking away the man’s wife, but they later spared her after discovering that she was nursing a baby,” he added.



When contacted, the spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Daniel Y. Ndiparya, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying the command was making efforts to ensure the kidnapped victims are rescued alive.

“Yes, we are aware and efforts are being made by the command to rescue the victims,” he said.