Gunmen Abduct Father Of Bayelsa Council Chairman, Kill 2.

Unknown gunmen have abducted the father of Ogbia local government chairman in Bayelsa state Chief Gbalipre Turner at Samphino road in the capital city of Yenagoa.

The gunmen, according to a statement made available by the state police spokesman Asinim Butswat, the gunmen also killed a police Sergeant and an operative of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps when they engaged operatives of the state security outfit Operation Doo Akpor as they made away with their victim.

The Bayelsa police image maker said the commissioner of police CP Echeng Echeng has ordered a manhunt to rescue the kidnap victim who was whisked away through a speedboat.

The CP appeals to members of the public to volunteer useful information that will assist the police in its investigation.

