Gruesome: Dr Dora Akunyili's Husband Assassination Captured On Video ( Viewers Discretion Adviced )

Published:

CKN News can now confirm authoritatively that Prof Chike Akunyili has been assassinated.

A video obtained exclusively by CKN News revealed that the husband of former NAFDAC DG Dora Akunyili was assassinated by unknown gunmen at Umoji, Nkpor Anambra State on Tuesday while coming back from the Annual lecture of his late wife.

Prof was shot point blank on the face and was left to die

A deep gush was made on his face by the impact of the shot

The Anambra State Police Command are yet to come up with a statement on the incident





