Rivers State Government has declared Messrs. Gift Elenwo, Chiboso Glory Ejeku and Tambari Godwin Gbara wanted for alleged criminal activities and harassment of contractors, particularly Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, in the State.

The Mayor of Port Harcourt City, Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government Areas and security agencies have been directed to ensure that the aforementioned wanted persons are apprehended and handed over to the police immediately for prosecution.

