Gov Ikpeazu Appoints Seasoned Broadcaster Ugochukwu Emezue,Others As Commissioner Designates

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT





The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, Phd has approved the following persons as Commissioner Nominees.





(1) Mazi Donatus Okorie





(2) Ndom Godwin





(3) Chief Okezie Erondu





(4) Professor Ikechi Mgbeoji





(5) Karibe Ojigwe





(6) Chief Mrs Uwaoma Olewengwa





(7) Prince C.O.Enweremadu





(8) Barr Charles Esonu Onyedikachi





(9) Chief Chinagorom Nwankpa





(10) Hon Monday Ajaegbu





(11) Mr Sopuruchi Bekee





(12) Deaconess Rose Urenta





(13) Chief Kingsley Imaga





(14) Chidiebere Uwagwu Kalu





(15) Barr I. C. Mark





(16) Chief Chisom Nwachukwu





(17) Chief Sam Eze Nwanganga





(18) Barr Tony Nwanmuo





(19) Barr Sam Nwogu





(20) Dr Chidi Onwuchuruba





(21) Ugochukwu N Emezue





(22) Mrs Adaku Oseiza





(23) Barr Eze Chikamnayo





(24) Chief Godswill Uche Nwanoruo





(25) Prince Obinna Okey





(26) Chief Ukwu Rocks Emma





(27) Barr C.C. Emelogu.





The Governor has forwarded the names of the Commissioner Nominees to the Abia State House of Assembly for Screening.





Barr Chris Ezem

Secretary to Abia State Government.

12th September, 2021.

