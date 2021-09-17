Gov Ganduje Visits Jagaban Borgu In London

Published:

Kano State Governor, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje has visited the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, in London.





Recall that five Nigerian Senators had earlier visited the former Lagos state governor in London.





Bola Tinubu has spent over 70 days in the United Kingdom for medical reasons, according to reports which his media team has refuted.





Within these 70 days, he has been visited by President Muhammadu Buhari, Muiz Banire, and the former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima.





Several other politicians including the ex-Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Members of the Lagos state house of Assembly, Lagos state governors, Babajide Sawnwo-Olu have all paid visits to Mr. Tinubu in London.





House of Representatives Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, also made his way to Central London to visit his political godfather,

Share This