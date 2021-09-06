Former Rivers State Governor Dies

Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo died Monday morning.





Constitutional lawyer, Leonard Anyogu, secretary of the Ogoja State Creation Committee which was chaired by Ukpo, confirmed the former military administrator’s death.





Last week, two of his elder siblings died.





Madam Lydia Ukpo dies in the USA, while Archbishop Joseph Edra Ukpo also died.





Anyogu disclosed that Ukpo died early Monday morning in a hospital.





He said that Ukpo died as a result of lingering sickness.





He said, “I can confirm that the former Milad died this morning. He died in a hospital this morning.





“It is very sad. Cross River State has lost an asset.”



