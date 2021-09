Published:

Former French defender Jean-Pierre Adams who has been in a coma for 39 years has passed on at the age of 73 this morning at Nimes University Hospital.

Adams was 34-year-old when he was placed in a coma in 1982 following an operation gone wrong during a routine knee surgery at Lyon hospital, but never awoke from it.

He was born in Dakar, Senegal 🇸🇳, but represented France 🇫🇷 national team 22 times from 1972 to 1976 and wore the colours of Nimes, OGC Nice and PSG at club level.

