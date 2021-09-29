FG Approves Paternity Leave For Nigerian Men ,Whose Wives Are Pregnant

Published:

The Federal Executive Council has approved the introduction of 14 days paternity leave for public servants in the new Public Service Rules.

Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, briefed State House correspondents after the FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said that the annual leave would henceforth be calculated based on working days instead of calendar days.

She said that the Annual Performance Evaluation Review and Promotions had been replaced with a new Performance Management System.

“We presented a memo on the revised Public Service Rules (PSR); and we are all aware that the PSR is an old important tool in the public service; it is what governs the actions of public servants at work.

“The last time these rules were revised was in 2008; and so, we recognise that the revision was long overdue.

“And so, we put everything that we got to ensure that we did the vision; these rules ideally, are supposed to be revised every five years.





“But this has taken more than that for us to get the revised PSR 2021.’’

She said that in doing the revision, there were a lot of stakeholder engagements.

Yemi-Esan said that a circular was put out for inputs from different sectors and from various groups that wanted amendments to the PSR.

“We set up different committees to look at what we got; and finally, a technical committee that consisted of permanent secretaries serving and retired and directors were put together to look at the zero draft that we got.

“After they reviewed it, we took it to the National Council on Establishment.’’

She said that, at the National Council on Establishment, the essence of the PSR was approved.

The head of service said that there were some revisions that were supposed to be made before making the new PSR public.

