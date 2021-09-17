Femi Kayode's Defection To APC Makes Me Sad ..Buhari's Aide Ojudu

Published:

More reactions have trailed the defection of former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode to the All Progressives Congress (APC).





This time the angry reaction is from within as the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Mr. Babafemi Ojudu, who said the defection of former Minister to the ruling party makes him sad.





“This is the saddest day of my political career,” Ojudu said in a post on his Facebook page.





He also shared the popular post attributed to Fani-Kayode where he vowed that he would rather die than to join the APC.





FFK made the statement in 2019.





But earlier on Thursday, he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari as he formally defected to the ruling party having hobnobbed with leaders and governors of the party for the past months.





Though FFK did not deny the statement attributed to him vowing never to join the APC, he said the present APC differed from that of the past.





Share This