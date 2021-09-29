Female Prisoner Reveals How Police Officer Facilitated Her Escape After Four Rounds Of Sex

Published:

A female Ghanaian prisoner who escaped from a police cell in Nkafoa, Central Region, has narrated how a police officer helped her after giving him four rounds of sex.





27-year-old Theresa Forson confessed after her rearrest. She had earlier been convicted in a theft case and was in police custody at Nkanfoa Police Station awaiting sentencing.





According to her, 36-year-old Lance Corporal Isaac Apomah released her after she gave in to his demand for sex.





Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Daniel Mensah, while presenting a case against Apomah who made his first appearance before a court on Monday September 27, disclosed that the policeman was the station officer at the Nkanfoa Police Station on September 25, 2021.





He said around midnight, L/Cpl Apomah brought four sachets of ‘Abe Nsuo’ also called “One Show”, to the station and gave the plaintiff, who was at the time, a prisoner on remand at the station, two sachets to drink which she drank.





Around 3am, L/Cpl Apomah while having a conversation with Miss Forson, told her that the detective handling her case was troublesome and that he could let her go scot-free if she would allow him sleep with her.





Miss Forson reportedly agreed to the deal and had sexual intercourse with L/Cpl Apomah, after which he opened up the cells for her to have her bath.





ASP Mensah said; “Apomah then gathered Ms Forson’s items, which were being kept in police custody, including a mobile phone, and put them at the entrance of the police station and signaled her to run away

