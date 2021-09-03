Female Boxer Dies From Head Injury After Fight

Published:

A teenage female Mexican boxer died on Thursday from injuries she got five days earlier in a bout in Montreal, organisers said on Friday.

Groupe Yvon Michel said in a statement on Instagram that 18-year-old Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died in hospital earlier in the day.

Zapata was hit hard several times by Canadian opponent Marie-Pier Houle in the fourth round of Saturday’s bout.

She started to convulse and after being laid down by her husband and trainer Jovanni Martinez she received first aid from the on-site medical team before being taken to hospital.

She was placed in an induced coma but doctors were unable to save her life.





“It is with great sadness and torment that we learned, from a representative of her family, that Jeanette Zacarias Zapata passed away this afternoon at 3:45 pm,’’ the statement said.

“We will like to offer our most sincere condolences to her family, loved ones, friends, and especially her husband Jovanni Martinez, who was on her bedside until her last moments.’’

(dpa/NAN)

