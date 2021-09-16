FCT CP Pledges Thorough Investigation Into Demise Of UK Fresh Law Graduate Stabbed To Death In Abuja

Published:

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, CP Sunday Babaj has ordered a discreet investigation to the unfortunate death of Toritseju Emmanuel Jackson who was alleged to have been murdered.





In a Press Statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh and made available to Nigeria Police Radio in Abuja CP Babaji said the discreet was to allowed for proper proseeional handling of the case.





While condoling with the parents, relatives and friends of the deceased, CP Babaji wishes to reassure members of the public that the Command will be Professional, fair and thorough in its investigation.





Furthermore, the Command urges residents to remain calm and allow the law take its cause.

The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, also to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) Line: 09022222352

