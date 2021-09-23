Thursday, 23 September 2021

Fashola , Gov Sule Inspect Homes Built Under Fed Govt Housing Scheme

Published: September 23, 2021


Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN (middle),  Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule (left) being conducted round by the Director, Public Buildings and Housing, Arc. Solomon Labafilo (right), during an inspection  of the Homes built by the Federal Government under the National Housing Programme in Lafia, Nasarawa State on Tuesday, 21st September 2021.


