Envoy, NIDCOM, Nigerian Community Condemn Killing Of Nigerian Woman By Her Italian Husband In Italy

Published:





The Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, Amb Mfawa Omini Abam, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) , as well as the Nigerian Community in Italy, have demanded full investigation into the killing of a Nigerian housewife, Rita Amenze in Italy.





Giving an update on the sad event , Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) stated that the estranged husband, Mr Pierangelo Pellizzar, has been arrested.





In a statement in Abuja on Sunday, Dabiri-Erewa said that the alleged killing of the housewife by her husband due to the fact that she filed for a divorce was quite unfortunate and sad.





Similarly, the President of National Union of Nigerian Associations in Italy (NUNAI), Mr Rowland Ndukuba also condemned the killing and thanked the Police authorities for the arrest of the husband.





The Nigerian Ambassador, Mfawa Omini Abam, who has been informed about the pathetic death of the Nigerian, has promised that the Embassy will ensure that proper investigation is carried out.





It was reported that Rita filed for divorce which angered her embittered husband to carry out the heinous act of killing her.





A 61-year-old Italian man, Pierangelo Pellizzar, has allegedly shot dead his 31-year-old Nigerian wife, Amenze Rita, in Italy.





It was reported that Rita filed for divorce which angered her embittered husband to carry out the heinous act of killing her.





Rita was killed in front of her colleagues in the parking lot of Mf Mushroom, a company where she worked on Friday morning, in Noventa Vicentina.





It was gathered that the suspect, Pellizzar waylaid laid his estranged housewife at about 7:30am and shot her four times, until life was gone out of her.





Rita who just returned from Nigeria a week ago, arrived in Italy in 2017 through Libya and got married to the Italian man in 2018.





Share This