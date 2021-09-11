Encomiums Pour In Over Death Of Obasanjo's Best Friend Obafemi Olopade

Published:

Encomiums have been pouring in over the death of Chief Obafemi Olopade .

Chief who died at the age of 95 on Friday unarguably is one of the best friend of former President Olusegun Obasanjo

'Nigeria has lost a great man'- Senator Obanikoro

It is with shock and deep sense of loss that I received the news of the death of a foremost nationalist, engineer, businessman and industrialist, Chief Obafemi Olopade.





Chief Olopade lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and was a model to many of us. He was very passionately and actively involved in the struggle for Nigeria's independence, even as a leader of the Students' Union in London, United Kingdom.





Pa Olopade will be sorely missed, especially for his brilliance, intelligence, wisdom, unequaled and detailed analysis of issues as well as his patriotic poise.





Chief Olopade was very sound minded and alert till his death at the age of 95.





My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the entire family and former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, a bosom friend of the deceased.





Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro

