EFCC Arrests 16 Internet Fraud Suspects At Enugu Hotel

Operatives of the Enugu Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 16 suspected internet fraudsters in three separate sting operations in the Monarch area, New Haven Extension and Castle Majestic Hotel, Ogui Road, Enugu.





The suspects were arrested following verified intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet-related fraud activities. Part of the intelligence indicated that suspected internet fraudsters were operating from Castle Majestic Hotel, Enugu. Based on the intelligence, and weeks of surveillance, a search warrant was executed on the facility on Thursday September 16, 2021.

In the course of the operation, the operatives encountered a group that identified themselves as members of the National Association of Nigerian students, NANS and Ohaneze Ndi Igbo Youth wing. The leaders of the group duly identified their members and carried on with their activities.





But the target of the sting operation were arrested and brought to the Enugu Zonal Command for questioning.





Among the suspects arrested are: Agbo Paschal, Anthony Ogbu Uzochukwu, Ejiofor, Uchenna Ejiofor Chikora, Ezihe Victor, Nnaji Onyedikachi Christian, Eke Ike, Ogbodo Arinze, Ogbodo Ebube, Ogbu Chinedu, Ossai Chinedu and Udey Ifeanyi.





Some of the items recovered from them include one Lexus ES 350 car with plate number BLF 722 LD, one Yellow Fever travel document, several laptops, mobile phones and other incriminating documents.





The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.

