Dusk To Dawn Curfew Imposed On Delta LG Over Killing Of Community Leader

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in Orhoakpor Community, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State following the killing of Anthony Oreh, the immediate past Vice President of the community.

Life was snuffed out of Mr Oreh in the early hours of Thursday, September 23, 2021, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

He was reportedly killed while trying to broker peace when some suspected cultists launched an attack on his successor and the vigilante chairman of the community.

