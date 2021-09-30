DSS Urges Nigerians To Ignore Viral Video Linking It To Death Of Dr Akunyili And Massacre In Anambra ( Watch Alleged Video, Viewers Discretion Advised)

Published:

Department of State Services (DSS) has denied the allegations that Dr Chike Akunyili was killed by its operatives.

Dr Akunyili was assassinated on Tuesday in Anambra State.

The DSS in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunanya, said “the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to an allegation that its operatives killed Dr. Chike Akunyili. Also, the Service was alerted to a social media video claiming that the “Nigerian DSS” murdered security escorts at Nkpor, Anambra State on 28th September 2021.”

The Service maintained that it cherishes life and believes in the rule of law, hence, there was no reason to kill the Medical Doctor and/or fellow law enforcement agents.

DSS urged the public to “be wary of the false narratives by those desirous of using it (the Service) to cover up their heinous acts. The operations of these hostile elements are already well known in the public space and to the discerning.

“Moreover, their desperate effort to divert attention or deploy reverse psychology to deceive unsuspecting members of the public has become a stock in trade that has defined their patterns and trends. It is a matter of time before the law will catch up with them.

