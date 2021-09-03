Details Of How DSS Prevented American Lawyer From Visiting Nnamdi Kanu. .Barr Ejiofor

Published:

Nnamdi KANU'S lead counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor has narrated how the DSS prevented an American lawyer and himself the right to visit his client who is in their custody

This was how Barr Ejiofor posted the incident on his Facebook page

UPDATE ON YESTERDAY'S VISIT BEING 2ND DAY OF SEPTEMBER, 2021.

Yesterday's Court ordered visit to Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was aborted by the officials of the State Security Services on a reason we find extremely ridiculous.

Following the arrival of Mr. Bruce Fein, a foremost American trained Constitutional Law Lawyer and IPOB's Attorney in the United States of America, the game obviously took an interesting twist.

Despite our formal notification to the Service, in line with the existing protocol, and in compliance with the Court-Ordered guideline, the officials of the Department of State Security Services came up with an excuse, "that the person assigned to receive us during yesterday's visit was on A SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT", and as such, the visit cannot be conducted.

This is not only ridiculous but a clear violation of the Court Order on guideline for visiting our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

For the records, we have been consistently visiting Our Client on the specified days and time of the week, and there hasn't been any time we were denied access to him on the ground that an individual assigned to receive us was not available.

Needless to mention, that no one individual has been specifically assigned to receive us on any of the visits. They are fully aware that the visit takes place every Monday and Thursday.

Thankfully, we have another date for Monday, and we do hope that this individual will be available on Monday to receive us, whilst we have taken steps to formally bring this latest infraction to the attention of the Court.

We will continue to update you all, while we continue to urge for your relentless prayers and understanding. We are winning, you can be assured.

Thank you all and remain blessed.

Sign:

Ejiofor Ifeany, Esq.

Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's Lead Counsel

