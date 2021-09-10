Day After : Buhari Thanks Imolites For Their Hospitality

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari's thank you message to Imolites

I thank the Government and people of Imo State for the very warm reception accorded me during my visit yesterday. It was a pleasure to visit Imo State and to be hosted by Governor Hope Uzodimma.





I was pleased to see and commission his impactful infrastructure projects, and to note that he is giving infrastructure the same kind of priority that we are giving it at the Federal level.





I firmly believe that when you get infrastructure right, Nigerians will mind their own businesses. And the Igbos will especially benefit from this ongoing infrastructure revolution, because, as a group, they are truly the most enterprising.





There is no town you will visit in Nigeria without seeing the Igbos being in-charge of economic activities. The evidence is there for everyone to see, that Igbos are in charge of Nigeria’s economy.





It is therefore unthinkable for me that any Igbo man would consider himself not to be a part of Nigeria.





Let me again say that I was very pleased with what I saw in Imo State, and I would like to assure that I will support Imo State and the entire region within the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Federal Government will complete all ongoing key projects in the South East, including the 2nd Niger Bridge, and other major highways, as well as the railway lines and routes linking the region with other parts of the country.

