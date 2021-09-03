Court Of Appeal Affirms Valentine Ozigbo As PDP Guber Candidate For Anambra

Published:

The Court of Appeal Awka Judicial Division holding at Abuja has held that Valentine Ozigbo is the candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for November 6.

In a unanimous decision delivered by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dogban Mensem, on Friday, the court held that the PDP primary from which Ozigbo emerged as the party’s candidate was validly conducted.

The court also set aside the decision of the trial court on the issue.

