CKN News Exclusive:Startling New Revelations On Why Nigerian Lady Was Killed By Her Italian Husband In Italy

It will be recalled that Rita was shot 4 times while she was stepping out of her office

CKN News investigation has unravelled why the Italian who has been arrested by the Police

A very reliable source in Italy who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity made some startling revelations on the incident

According to her Rita came into Italy in 2017 as an illegal immigran and was rescued from the sea and taken to a refugee camp

In 2018 Pierangelo Pellizzar found her,married her and removed her from the refugee camp.

Not too long after she was granted citizenship ( the Italian passport ) which enabled her to get a good job.

Before heading to Italy she already had 3 kids back home in Nigeria.

Recently she travelled back to Nigeria and got married to the father of her three kids

Before she returned her best friend went and revealed to the white man that his wife is cheating on him and has gotten married in Nigeria to the father of her children .

She told the white man that he should watch out because as soon Rita returns, she'll file for a divorce .

And that was what Rita actually did, she filed for a divorce as soon as she returned.she wanted to divorce the white man and use her document to invite her Nigerian husband and children to relocate to Italy

Her Italian husband would not want to hear of this , all attempts to convince her to change her mind was rebuffed .

He traced her to her office , shot her four times in front of her colleagues before handing himself over to the police.

Investigation showed that he is a drug addict who has been in and out of jail severally.

He has pleaded that he was emotionally disturbed and depressed by the action of Rita which led to his action

Pierangelo Pellizzar from CKN News investigation was banned from acquiring firearms, but it was not clear how he was able to lay his hands on the gun he used in killing Rita Amenze

The Nigerian Ambassador to Italy, the Nigerian Community in Italy as well as the Executive Chairman of Nigerian Diaspora Commission Hon Abike Dabiri Erewa have called for a thorough investigation into the incident