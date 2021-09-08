CIG Appoints Gbenga Daniel Patron

Published:

Some of the executives of Creative Industry Group CIG, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the former governor of Ogun state, Gbenga Daniel, who is now the grand patron of the Creative Industry Group CIG.





The purpose of the visit to the ex- governor was to make him the grand patron of the Creative Industry Group CIG, and to discuss about the forthcoming maiden edition of theThe Creative Industry Festival CIFEST scheduled to hold in Lagos from the 21st to 27th of November 2021.





Speaking with journalists, Amb. Felix Duke, CIG president, expressed how he feels to have the ex-governor of Ogun State as the grand patron of the Creative Industry Group, he postulates that his joy knows no bounds.





His words; "It's a beautiful development to have former governor Gbenga Daniel as our grand patron. It shows that God is standing with us.





"From the way things are going with us God is obviously walking with us, it shows that God is taking us to a greater height.





"You know this organization is going to be 3yrs in October and we have actually created milestones. I am so happy, every member of the creative industry is very happy as well.





"Few of us delegates paid a Courtesy visit to the former governor of Ogun state yesterday. My humble self, Amb. Felix Duke the President, my wife Mrs Patience Duke Osagie (A.K.A Lady Capriz) Head Cosmetology, Legend Emeka Ossai Director Strategy, Legend Pupa Orits Williki, vic Chairman Adversory Board, Diva Toyosi Ololade, Director Marketing.





"It was a great experience, the ex-governor is a wonderful man. He is a very easy going person. He is ready to assist us with the festival.





"He is ready to bring all the relevant authorities into the festival, he promised to help the organization in every area .





"That is what we achieved yesterday and every member of the executive is happy that we were able to achieve this yesterday.





" it's a thing of joy to have him as our grand patron and we are indeed very glad about it.





"We briefed him about the festival and the talent hunt and he commended all the great works we have been doing.





"He has been following what we have been doing and it's good to know that he is proud of us.





"Talking about what we have been doing, We are in partnership with Film Production companies and have over the time had comprehensive trainings for our members in film production and distribution.





"The CIG was established not only to become a revenue base for Nigerians but to also become a financial safety net for all its members and the industry practitioners' welfare.





"We have over time continually birth projects to improve the livelihood of our members as well as Nigerians willing to benefit from same. This has come through our numerous trainings, workshops, seminars, Symposia and awards. We have also created platforms that enables cushioning of eventualities through insurance programmes and shelter through our housing Estate platforms for members.





"Our trainings includes vocational skills acquisitions for members, on-line training in conjunction with the Lagos State Film and Video Census Board.





"We have a health Insurance and HMO with Hallmark Insurance on the agreement of reduced premium for members' health and life Insurance policies. Similarly, we have the Creative Industry Estate situated in Lekki, Lagos, in partnership with the creative Industry Power Estate where our members acquire lands at discounted cost spread over three years."





"The creative industry Festival is a celebration of creativity, a platform for showcasing same and rewarding excellence in the creative sector worldwide. The 7days festival is the first of it's kind with a non-stop beehive of activities.





"This is the maiden edition, and it will hold in Lagos from the 21st to 27th of November 2021, the festival will consist of seminars for different creative spaces, Symposia exhibitions (films and hard wares), Fashion and road shows, musical concerts as well an award ceremony amongst others. expected participants are the creative body worldwide. Invitations have been thrown to local, continental and international bodies. It's going to be an annual event.





"Tafawa Balewa Square will play host to the opening and closing ceremonies.





"Industry core matters will be discussed at the symposia session, the runway will be lit up for designers, awards for individuals and bodies in the creative space, beach rendezvous with A-List performing acts, road shows and a grand concert at the closing ceremony where winners of the talents hunt will be unveiled and celebrated.





"The most influential top media houses in Nigeria will be there to cover the event". He concluded.

