British Airways Launches Cheap Promo Tickets From Abuja, Lagos To London

Published:

British Airways is today launching offers on its flights from Abuja and Lagos to London Heathrow. Flights start from $769* and must be booked by 5 October 2021.

The airline has deals to suit everyone – with seats available in World Traveller (economy) priced at $769* from Abuja and $860* from Lagos. Club World (business) which converts into a bed starts from $3,536* from Abuja and $3,549* from Lagos (*prices are subject to change). British Airways operates daily flights from Abuja and Lagos to London Heathrow.

British Airways’ Head of Sales – South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Moran Birger said: “Many of our customers have been separated from family and friends abroad. These offers are perfect for customers that want to plan a trip this year, while making the most of the best prices available. The British Airways flexible booking policy also gives our customers reassurance if their plans change.”

Customers booking can do so with absolute confidence, thanks to British Airways’ flexible booking policy. Customers are able to exchange their booking for a voucher or move their dates without incurring a change fee if their plans change. British Airways Holidays’ customers also have access to a range of additional flexible booking options, as part of the company’s Customer Promise.

Safety is at the heart of British Airways’ business. The airline continues to implement a range of measures that it requires customers and colleagues to observe, which include:





Observing government regulations around advice around travel





Asking customers not to travel if they think they have any symptoms of Covid-19





Wearing facemasks and bringing enough to replace them every four hours for longer flights





Checking-in online, downloading a boarding pass to a mobile device where possible for self-scanning at security and the departure gate





Observing social distancing and using hand sanitisers that are placed throughout airports





Asking customers to ensure they have everything they need from their hand luggage before departure, and where possible, storing their carry-on bag under the seat in front of them





Cabin crew wearing PPE and a new food service, which reduces the number of interactions required with customers





The airline is cleaning all key surfaces including seats, screens, seat buckles and tray tables after every flight and each aircraft is completely cleaned from nose to tail every day. The air on all British Airways flights is fully recycled once every two to three minutes through HEPA filters, which remove microscopic bacteria and virus clusters with over 99.9% efficiency, equivalent to hospital operating theatre standards.

Digital health travel passport, VeriFLY, is currently available on all of the airline’s inbound flights to the UK, as well as from the UK to the US and Canada. It is designed to help those eligible to travel to navigate the changing entry requirements and facilitate a seamless journey by ensuring customers are ready to fly and have the appropriate documentation in place, before departing for the airport. The app is optional for customers and can be downloaded to a mobile device.

Customers are advised to check the entry requirements of their final destination. The United Kingdom is taking steps to help stop the spread of COVID-19. All persons (including UK nationals and residents) arriving in the UK must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 3 days of departure to the UK and complete online a Passenger Locator Form in advance. The airline is looking forward to welcoming customers on board. Please be aware that you must meet the UK Government requirements to be able to travel.





Price based on return flights from Abuja to London Heathrow, inclusive of taxes, fees and other charges.





Offer starts from 00:01, 14 September 2021 until 23:59, 05 October 2021 (West African Time) unless sold out prior.





The advertised fares shown are indicative only and are subject to seasonal tax changes and charges including exchange rate fluctuations.





The advertised return economy cabin offers to London are valid for travel from 18 October 2021 to 30 November 2021 and from 17 January to 22 March 2022.





The advertised return Business Class offers to London are valid for travel from 01 October 2021 to 30 November 2021 and from 10 January 2022 to 31 March 2022.





This offer is for travel to London on selected British Airways flights from Abuja and Lagos.





Offer is subject to availability and seats are limited. Saturday night stay only fare restriction applies. For information on change of bookings, please visit ba.com. There are additional factors for entry, travel and testing requirements to the UK, please visit ba.com for the latest. All information subject to changes without prior notice. Other terms and conditions apply.





Radhika Raikhy

PR Manager Asia Pacific

Share This