Breaking: US Airline Begins Non Stop Flight To Nigeria From Washington DC

This is a post by the US Embassy in Nigeria

Awesome! A welcome addition to increasing the burgeoning connections between the United States and Nigeria!





We are pleased to see that United Airlines will launch nonstop flights from Washington Dulles International Airport to Lagos, Nigeria. The airline will schedule the 10-hour long flight three days a week with departures from Dulles on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays starting Nov. 29. Tickets will be available for booking on its website and app in few days. #Travels #ProudPartners 🇺🇸 🇳🇬





Photo source: Wtop.com

