Breaking : Unknown Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station, Several Officers Killed ( Video, Viewers Discretion Advised)

Published:

The ferocious attacks and killings in Anambra State continued today as unknown gunmen stormed Ajali police station , killed several policemen and set the station on fire .

While no motive was adduced by the attackers , CKN News learnt that the station was attacked by some fully armed men for flying Nigerian flag contrary to a directive issued by IPOB

Attempt is still on to rescue those trapped in the building as at the time of going to press

It will be recalled that gunmen on Wednesday killed several people in the state including Dr Chike Akunyili husband of late Dr Dora Akunyili

The state Government and Police Command have not issued any statement on the attack

See video





Share This