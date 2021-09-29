Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Breaking : Uncertainty Surrounds Whereabout Of Late Dora Akunyili's Husband

Published: September 29, 2021


 Uncertainty surrounds the whereabout of the husband of late former  DG of NAFDAC, Dr Dora Akunyili

While reports have it that Prof Chike Akunyili has been killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra State ,South East of Nigeria, others said he was actually wounded and recuperating in a hospital after he was shot .

CKN News attempt to get the true position of the situation was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press 

The Police Command in Awka and  the family have not issued any statement on the incident


 

Dora Akunyili was a former NAFDAC DG and Minister of Information 

She died from cancer some years back

More details later 


