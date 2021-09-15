Breaking: ISWAP Leader Al-Barnawi Killed

Published:

Reports have emerged that ISWAP Leader Abu Musab Al-Barnawi might have been the latest casualty in the factional war of attrition within the ranks of the self-styled jihadists popularly known as Boko Haram.





Al-Barnawi , son of founder of the movement- Mohammed Yusuf, was reportedly killed during factional faceoff on 26 August 2021 & buried on 28 August 2021 amidst mass surrendering of fighters to Nigerian Army.





Security sources note that factional conflict has increased recently in the ISWAP/JAS camps as military operations force them to the backfoot.

