Breaking : Four People Rescued As 40ft Container Falls On Two Cars In Lagos ( Pictures)

Published:

The Federal Road Safety Corps Lagos Sector Command wishes to inform the general public of a crash that occurred around 1838hrs at Ojuelegba inward Stadium on Funsho Williams Avenue involving a 40ft containerized truck (DAF blue color) that fell on Toyota Camry with registration number KRD 822 FZ.





The crash left all the 4 occupants of the car trapped under the fallen truck.





The 4 occupants trapped in the car has been rescued alive. They are being attended to by LASAMBUS.





The recovery carried out by LASEMA forklift with the support of response teams of FRSC, Nigeria Army, Nigeria Police and LASTMA.





The Sector Commander FRSC Lagos Sector Command Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide warned owners of articulated vehicles that are not maintaining minimum safety standards to keep such vehicles off the road for the sake of innocent motoring public or face the wrath of the law.

Ogungbemide reaffirmed that the crash would have been more devastating if not that the container was properly twist locked.





He commended all the rescue agencies for their swift response that assisted in rescuing all the trapped victims alive.

He further commended Lagos state government for availability of the state of the art rescue equipment that made the operations seamless.





He advise all motoring public to be more careful especially as we enter the peak of the end of year activities.





He therefore called for the motoring public along the corridor to exercise patience and cooperate with the emergency teams on ground as recovery process is still ongoing.





Source : FRSC Lagos State Command

