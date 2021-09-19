Breaking :Former CBN Deputy Governor And Southern Kaduna Stalwart Dr. Mailafia Is Dead

Published:

Report reaching CKN News have it that a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia has been reported dead.

Mailafia who hails from Southern Kaduna died aged 65 after brief illness.

Obadiah Mailafia was a Nigerian development economist, international polymath, central banker, statesman and the 2019 Nigeria Presidential election Candidate of African Democratic Congress.

He was a former official of the African Development Bank Group and one-time Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He was a vocal voice on issues concerning his people of South Kaduna and Nigeria

The family have not formally issue any statement on his death

