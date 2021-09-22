Breaking : AMCON Takes Over Residence Of Former Kwara Governor Ahmed Over N5bn Debt ( Video )

Published:

AMCON today took over the residence of former Governor of Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed.

The house located at 9 Abdul Razak Avenue GRA Ilorin was taken over a N5bn debt owned by the former Governor according to report reaching CKN News

According to an exclusive video obtained by CKN News security operatives and the Receivers were seen taking over the property on Wednesday 22nd September 2021.

All attempt to speak to the media aide to the former Governor was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press





Video





