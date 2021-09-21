Bandits Have Taken Over Kabba ,Kogi State...Lawmaker Cries Out

Published:

The lawmaker representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency in Kogi State at the House of Representatives, Teejay Yusuf, has raised the alarm over the rising cases of attacks on his constituents by bandits.





Yusuf said the worsening security challenges in and around Kabba in the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area in the past one week “has led to the death, kidnap and dastardly attacks on persons, buildings, institutions, farmlands and church.”





The federal lawmaker, therefore, called for immediate actions by relevant security agencies and result-driven strategies that would restore peace and order in the affected communities and their environs.





Yusuf made the call in a statement issued on Monday and titled ‘Rising Spate of Armed Banditry, Kidnapping, Killings in Kabba, Calls for Immediate Action, Change of Strategy by Security Agencies – Hon. Teejay Yusuf.’





While commiserating with victims of the attacks, the lawmaker asked why “these faceless bandits decided to unleash terror, brigandage and pains on residents of these communities and the entire LGA, who are generally peaceful, law-abiding, accommodating, while going about their normal daily activities.”





He said, “It is not only shocking but very painful that within days, the bandits turned Kabba-Bunu LGA to their target, unleashing sorrow, grief, pain and wailing on the people. First, it was the Gestapo-style attack on the Kabba Correctional Centre where many inmates were forcefully released. Next was the abduction of three poultry workers in Egbeda, a community in Kabba. Shockingly, these bandits, last Sunday, attacked worshippers at the ECWA Church in Okedayo, Kabba, leading to death, kidnapping and injuries to innocent people.”





Yusuf added that at the end of the attack on the ECWA Church, one person reportedly lost his life, while two persons, including the pioneer Provost of College of Education (Technical), Kabba, Chief Oshadumo J.O.T, were kidnapped, with his wife, some students and other worshippers sustaining gunshot injuries.





He said, “It is shocking that a group of people with evil minds and devilish attitudes will carry out such cruel, barbaric and animalistic actions on communities and people known for hard work, love, peace and unity. These heinous, senseless, and unimaginable attacks are not only outright callous, but also inhuman and clear demonstration of vicious wickedness at its zenith.

“Indeed, this spate of recent gruesome attacks on communities in Kabba-Bunu LGA, as well as other similar bandits’ operations in other communities in Kabba-Bunu Ijumu Federal Constituency and the entire Okun nation, should be serially condemned by everyone.

“As a result of their activities and operations, the peace-loving people of Okun Nation now live in perpetual fear, anxiety and worries. Also, trading and economic activities have been badly, grossly affected. Given the agrarian nature of our communities, people can no longer go to their farms for fear of intimidation, attacks, maiming, kidnapping and killings by these bandits.”

