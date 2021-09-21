Bandits Attacks: Sokoto Joins Katsina, Zamfara In Shutting Down Telcom Networks

Published:

Telecommunications networks have been shut down in 14 of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state as part of the efforts to check banditry.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal announced this in an interview with the Voice of America Hausa Service, on Monday.

The governor said the state sought approval from the Federal Government before enforcing the network ban.

He said the affected council areas are the most vulnerable to bandit attacks in the state.

The governments of Katsina and Zamfara had earlier shut down networks in their states.

This had resulted in a situation where bandits fled to neighbouring states, including Sokoto.





“Due to the ongoing military successes in Zamfara State, the bandits are fleeing to Sokoto,” the governor said.

Among the affected local governments are Tambuwal, Dange Shuni, Goronyo, and Tangaza, where some bandits were burnt to ashes on Saturday.

