Avoid Induced Rejection, Unauthorised Journeys..NYSC Tells Corps Members

Corps Members have been advised to avoid induced rejection, rather accept their posting in good faith and settle down to contribute their quota to the development of their host communities.





NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu lbrahim stated this today while de-briefing the 2021 Batch 'B' Stream Two Corps Members and Camp Officials through a nationwide virtual address.





He said any Corps Member caught inducing posting or redeployment would be sanctioned in line with NYSC bye-laws.





He also disclosed that there is nothing like two weeks break after leaving the Orientation Camp, but added that if there is a compelling need for any Corps Member to travel, the concerned must obtain permission from the NYSC through the established channel.





Ibrahim said no Corps employer is authorised to grant permission to any Corps Member to travel.





"Once you get to your place of primary assignment tomorrow, don't put pressure on your employers for rejection.





Don't lobby anyone that you want to change your posting or relocation. If they write to us that you induced or forced them to reject you, you will be punished.





As patriotic Corps Members, it is expected that you accept posting to anywhere you have been posted to and add value to the community", the DG added.





He urged them to be patriotic in the serve to their fatherland and ensure they equally add value to themselves, NYSC Scheme and the society at large.





The Director-General admonished them to use the opportunity of NYSC platform to excel in life.





"You have gone through the rudiments of the Orientation Course, please take advantage of it and see what you can do for your fatherland.





Let the spirit of the Orientation Exercise live in you forever as Nigerians. National integration should be your watchword. We should be united as a country", the DG added.





General lbrahim warned against the negative use of the social media, urging them to verify every information before it is shared online.





"Don't use fake news to promote disunity, shun cybercrimes and all forms of criminality. In whatever action that you are going to take, please look back at where you are coming from and avoid any action that will haunt you tomorrow.





Shun drugs, be good citizens and good ambassadors of your, institutions, families and the NYSC Scheme", he said.





The Director-General implored the Corps Members to continue with the Post-Camp training in Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Developnent Programme.





He revealed that the Scheme had partnered some financial institutions like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Access Bank, Bank of Industry, Unity Bank, NYSC Foundation, Leventis Foundation, among others that are ready to support Corps Members with loans and trainings.





The Director-General stated that efforts are in top gear towards the establishment of National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund, which would make start-up capitals available to interested Corps Members to start - up their businesses as they exit Service.





Ibrahim also enjoined the Corps Members to be security conscious at all times and avoid any action that may endanger their safety.





He warned them against boarding vehicles from unauthorized motorparks, enjoining them to use approved motorparks.





"You must be security conscious and don't endanger your safety. Under no condition should you travel at night, or board vehicle along the road. Your welfare is very paramount to NYSC





If you are going to travel, you must be permitted. Write through employer to your Local Government Inspector and it will get to the State Coordinator for approval. If you are going to travel, ensure that you are permitted", the DG said.





He said the Scheme is making efforts to get rebate on flight charges for Corps Members that may want to travel by flight.





He informed the Corps Members that efforts are on-going as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to enlist Corps Members in the National Health Insurance Scheme for effective medicare during the service year.





He advised the Corps Members to get COVID-19 vaccine in order to protect themselves and also protect others from the deadly virus.





In his vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues nationwide, the Imo State Corps Camp Director, Otobo Joshua Osa IM/21B/1740 lauded the Director-General for his doggedness and passion for the welfare and security of Corps Members.





"We remain eternally grateful and we assure you of our commitment to the ideals of the NYSC, having imbibed all the lessons taught us in the course of the Orientation Programme", he concluded.

