Published:

As President Muhammadu Buhari today recieve in audience defecting former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode who today joined the ruling APC, video has surfaced on social where he vowed not to join the APC until Jesus comes

Fani Kayode made the statement while appearing on Political Today , a programme aired on Channels TV in 2019

Watch video





He also posted on Twitter on October 21, 2018 that he'll rather die than bow to Buhari



Share This