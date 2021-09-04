APC Will Take Over Entire South East In 2023...Ken Nnamani

Published:

Ken Nnamani, former senate president, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over the five states in the south-east in the 2023 general election.

Out of the five states in the region, only Imo and Ebonyi are under the control of the APC.

Nnamani, a member of the APC national caretaker committee representing the south-east, said the party’s fortunes will soon change in the region.

He spoke during a zonal stakeholders’ meeting in Enugu on Thursday.

Nnamani admonished APC members to support the party in achieving more visibility in the region.

The APC chieftain said all hands must be on deck for the party to win all the five south-east states.

He also warned against those portraying APC as anti-Igbo, saying the notion has consistently affected the party’s success in the south-east.

Nnamani said the party would not accommodate those indulging in anti-party activities.





