Anthony Joshua Loses Three Heavyweight Belts In One Day

Anthony Joshua lost his heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Britain’s unified WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion was comprehensively beaten and dethroned by unanimous decision.

66,000 fans packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

But the majority of the crowd left disappointed as Usyk took Joshua’s titles





Usyk is the new WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion

The defeat – the second of Joshua’s career – leaves the prospect of an all-British undisputed showdown with Tyson Fury in tatters.

It was a stunning performance from Usyk, 34, as the Ukrainian became only the third boxer – after Evander Holyfield and David Haye – to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight.

