Andy Uba Cheats Death During Campaign

Published:

The candidate of the APC in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State Andy Uba escaped death when a bullet from an accidental discharged missed him while Campaigning.

Uba was addressing a rally at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state when the incident occurred.

The gunshot which was just about a foot off the position of Uba on podium perplexed the mammoth crowd who turned out to receive him.

Astonished by the development,a shaken Uba asked,” My friend what is it? What is it?” What is it.

A television cameraman who was closed to the cop also said that he suspected the policeman was drunk.

The campaign continued thereafter as the police command vowed to investigate the incident

Share This